Baseball begins conference play at home against Minot State

The Minnesota State University, Mankato baseball team is set to take on the Minot State University Beavers this weekend at Bowyer Field in Mankato. MSU comes into this weekend’s series with a convincing 7-2 overall record. This weekend’s series against the Beavers will be the Maverick’s first action in NSIC conference play this season.

The Mavs are just coming off a successful trip to the Russmatt Central Florida Invitational and carry a five-game win streak heading into the weekend. Across the nine games played so far, the Mavericks average a dominant 10.2 runs per game and allow 4.3. The Mavericks are coached by Matt Magers, who is in his 13 season with the club and holds a 505-161 record through the 2021 season.

MSU edges the all-time record between the two clubs at 9-8, with their last win coming in April of 2021. The Mavs also own a slight lead over the Beavers playing in Mankato with a 2-1 record.

Minnesota State is led by junior infielder Nick Altermatt, who was recently titled NSIC Player of the Week. Altermatt owns a .400 batting average (BA) through 25 at-bats (AB) and two home runs on the season. Additionally, Altermatt is second on the team with 13 runs batted in (RBI) on the season and has a .444 on-base percentage.

MSU’s fielding has also proven to be strong, forcing 219 putouts with only 18 errors. Senior infielder Ross Indlecoffer leads the Mavericks in catches this season with 51. Indlecoffer also leads the team in putouts with 46 and has zero errors.

The Mavs’ pitching squad is led by junior right-hander Brendan Knoll, who is off to a 2-0 start on the season. Knoll owns the lowest earned run average (ERA) on the team at 1.93 and is tied for third on the team allowing a .200 BA to opposing hitters.

On the other side of the field, Minot State owns a 6-9 overall record and have yet to play any conference games as well. The Beavers are coming off a tough series sweep at the hands of Purdue University Northwest this past week.

The Beavers’ offense is led by junior infielder Kaiden Cardoso, who owns the highest batting average on the team at .357 through 56 AB. Cardoso also has 15 RBIs on the season and one home run.

Minot State’s pitching squad is led by senior left-hander R.J. Martinez who boasts the second lowest ERA on the team at 1.06. Martinez also owns a 2-0 record on the season in 17 innings pitched (IP).

As a team, the Beavers average 7.6 runs per game and allow 6.8. The Beavers are coached by Scott Eul, who is in his sixth season with the program, and holds a 131-79 record through 2021.

Minnesota State will take on Minot State this weekend in a set of games with a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. They will conclude the weekend series with the finale at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Header Photo: Senior Ross Indlecoffer (34) leads MSU in catches this season with 51 while also leading in putouts at 46 with zero errors. (David Faulkner/SPX Sports via Maverick Athletics)

Write to Karson Buelow at karson.buelow@mnsu.edu.

