TEDx comes to MSU hoping to inspire students

This Friday a TEDx event will be at Minnesota State University, Mankato and will feature 11 speakers who will share a variety of messages themed around MSU’s slogan, “Big ideas real-world thinking”.

TEDx is an independently organized event that aims to inspire others by sharing ideas and sparking discussions. This locally organized event will take place in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Gabby Aw, the audience experience liaison a part of the Masters Program in Industrial/Organizational Psychology, said they anticipate about 300 to 500 attendees.

“With everything going on with COVID not a lot of events have been done in person. TEDx is a big name event and we just want people to come out.”

Some of the speakers include MSU faculty and alumni that are set to share their successes post-college, as well as their personal life experiences.

“I think for myself it will be really cool to attend a TED event in person and feel that atmosphere. It’s kinda like watching movies on Netflix, it’s a totally different experience when you go to the theaters and watch it right when it comes out,” shared Aw.

During the event there will also be ongoing workshops taking place in the nearby CSU rooms as well as sponsors of the event.

“There’s that aspect of networking as well. You can see these professionals, talk to them, and ask them questions in person,” said Aw. “I think it will be a great opportunity for students to get their foot in the door.”

One of the featured speakers is Poorna Malavath, an MSU alumna, who climbed the tallest peak in Antarctica, including Mount Everest and Kilimanjaro.

Another is MSU Assistant Professor Thad Shunkwiler, who will share about “Fostering Resilience by Delaying Gratification”.

The door will open at 9 a.m. and the event will go until 3:30 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for MSU students, $20 for faculty and the general public, which can be purchased online.

