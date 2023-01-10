410 Gallery unveils new eye-catching art exhibition

“Well, Would You Look At This” is the name of the current art exhibition taking place at the 410 Gallery. The collection is dually spearheaded by Kendrick Daum and Keith Hood, of the Mankato-based group called the “Look At This Project.” The group was the inspiration for name of the art exhibition. Much of their work is created with spray paints, depicting vibrant surrealist images or emotive animals. The exhibition had its opening ceremony Jan. 9 alongside a special performance from DJ Shoba, and runs its two-week tenure at the 410 Gallery until Jan. 21.

Photos by Dylan Engel at dylan.engel@mnsu.edu

