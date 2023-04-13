Students get a second chance at prom

Prom. Fancy dresses. Hair and makeup all done. Spending money on so many accessories for just one night. Not to mention getting a date. The stress of that alone is mindblowing.

Sadly, many who went to high school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have the opportunity to dress up and experience prom. Some schools set it up where only juniors and seniors could go to prom, whereas in other schools, it was just for seniors.

If you were one of the many who didn’t get a chance to go to prom, you’re in luck: the Student Events Team is hosting an event from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, in the CSU Ballroom. This event is not just for domestic students who didn’t go to prom but also for international students. Prom is primarily an American phenomenon, so when international students come to the States, they have not experienced a prom. This event is a way for them to experience it at MSU.

Namita Basnet helped organize this event. She said the theme of this year’s dance is Hollywood glam. The event will include a photo booth, red carpet, and artwork where attendees can see the Hollywood vibe.

Basnet said that she tries to be inclusive and diverse when she creates events.

“In this event, we include every single gender. We are giving the same respect and same honor to students of whatever gender you prefer or whatever kind of couple you are, you will be accepted, and even if you’re single, you’re welcome to come,” said Basnet.

Basnet said that everyone should at least experience some kind of prom.

“I believe that it is one of the most beautiful events where you get to dress yourself and some self-care,” Basnet said“Also, if you bring a partner, then you can dress together and show yourself and your partner that you guys are here for each other.”

Basnet said that one of the other goals of this event is for students to take a break from their school responsibilities and just have fun.

“I think that prom night is really a delicate, beautiful and romantic event that I think adults from college really need to have,” said Basnet. “We’re also coming up on finals week, and I just wanted to try and create this relief and relaxing event to make people more involved.”

This is a free event and is open to all MSU students. So bring your boyfriends, girlfriends, whatever and get ready for a night you won’t forget.

Header Photo: Second Chance Prom is a chance for many students to finally go to the prom they may have missed in high school due to the pandemic. (Lauren Viska/The Reporter)

Write to Lauren Viska at lauren.viska@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...