Roiger and Mesta sworn in as the 91st Student Government leaders

The transition of power commenced Wednesday as Sierra Roiger and David Mesta were sworn in as Minnesota State Mankato’s new Student Government president and vice president.

Voted in by the student body in one of the largest election voter turnouts this year, the pair will host their first official meeting next Wednesday.

Outgoing president Emma Zellmer swore in Roiger as she recapped some of the current student government’s achievements.

“I wanted to set the stage for the future. In my inauguration speech last year, I talked about how the 90th Student Government had the opportunity to set the groundwork for the 100th student government,” Zellmer said.

Some of the main projects the Senate worked on include renaming the Lincoln Lounge to Dakota Lounge, advocating for international students’ split-payment plan and fighting for students’ basic needs while combating food insecurity. The senate passed 17 resolutions in total.

Student Government aims to create a dialogue that includes those from all walks of life to contribute to decision-making.

“I want to remind BIPOC student leaders that you belong, you deserve to be seen and heard even though you are navigating through a system that is not built for you,” outgoing Senate Vice President Idman Ibrahim said.

Sierra and Mesta said they plan on continuing the work of the current Senate and being an advocate for students at MSU.

“As student leaders, we are not here to do what we ourselves want, but what the student body wants,” Roiger said. “I am here to uplift the voice of all students and push for changes they want to see happen.”

Roiger promised to keep an open door for all during her time as student body president.

“If you disagree with something we are doing, or if there’s something you wish to see us do, please come tell us and let us know so we can work together,” Roiger said.

The incoming president and vice president said they aim to tackle issues students face such as affordability and accessibility on campus.

“It doesn’t matter the title you hold as a leader, but the determination to help others and advocate for change,” Mesta said. “Take chances and get involved, if I, as somebody who didn’t believe in myself can do this, then everyone can do this too.”

Header photo: Sierra Roiger and David Mesta were sworn in as Minnesota State University Mankato’s 91st Student Government president and vice president Wednesday. (Dylan Long/The Reporter)

Write to Julia Lin at julia.barton@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...