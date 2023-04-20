Letter to the Editor: Scholars Serving Time

Movement, count time, work, etc. It all seems to run together most days. Sometimes I even felt like I was in another dimension with the same routine. Almost like the Twilight Zone. I feel like I have finally found a purpose. I worked for years in the foodservice kitchen as a cook. Don’t get me wrong; I loved the constant compliments from making a good dish for that day and my takeaway from that is now I can cook for over 300 people and also received my Serve Safe certificate. But that has to be renewed after so long. After accomplishing that I still felt like something was missing that gave me a purpose. So I decided to further my education by taking advantage of this incredible opportunity that you can use forever. What!! I’m learning so much and very grateful to these fine folks that take sometimes long rides here to help us ladies to reach our potential with compassion. I haven’t experienced that in a very long time. So with that, I will continue to strive for excellence. I’m also looking forward to getting back out into the community to pay it forward. I want you as students on the campus to remember knowledge is power. I’m 48 years old and I’ve learned that no matter how old I am, I am still a part of the future as well as you are.

Terra Campbell

Scholars Serving Time, Shakopee

