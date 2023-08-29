New additions look to rebuild Mav hockey

After a summer of losing coaches, players and staff, the newly led Minnesota State Maverick men’s hockey team is building itself back up.

Head Coach Luke Strand announced the signing of ten new student-athletes along with his new assistant coach Cory McCracken. McCracken’s formidable resume should be a welcomed addition to the team after the loss of former assistant Darren Blue. Since 2006, McCracken has served as Notre Dame Academy’s head coach in Green Bay, Wis. He also coached two separate championship teams and was named Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2012.

“Cory brings experience as a head coach as well as a tremendous background in player development and recruiting,” said Strand in a press release posted on the MSU Athletics website. “His knowledge base of the player pool is second to none and he is familiar with our teaching and methods. I am excited for Cory to get on board and help our program continue to move forward.”

Eyes will be on Strand and McCracken as they lead their new recruits into the season. Some players to look out for are Bret Moverac, Kade Nielsen and Kaden Bohlsen. Moverac joins the Mavs as a true freshman who spent two seasons with the Pentiction Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. During his last season, he played in 54 games. Throughout these games, he tallied 29 goals and 28 assists. He also played with current Mavericks, Luc Wilson and Adam Eisele.

“Bret brings a championship pedigree joining us from Penticton in the BCHL. His offensive attributes and two-way play will add to our forward depth.”

Nielsen is another true freshman that will be joining the Mavericks this fall. Nielsen is coming from the Chippewa Steel. He played in 79 games over the course of two seasons. He scored 56 points across 58 games of the 2022-23 season.

Lastly, Bohlsen’s experience will be another help. Bohlsen spent three years at Nebraska-Omaha where he appeared in 26 games. Prior to that, he played two years with Des Moines and two with the Fargo Force in the USHL. While at Des Moines, he played with current Maverick senior Tony Malinowski.

With the new additions, the Mavs will look to continue their CCHA reign.

Write to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson.2@mnsu.edu

