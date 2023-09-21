Record-setting Mavs team searches for fourth win

As the Minnesota State Mavericks progress to the fifth spot in the nation, they will look to keep their undefeated streak alive versus Concordia University, St.Paul at home Saturday.

This will be the Golden Bears 17th meeting versus the Mavericks. MSU currently has Concordia’s number as they’re leading the series 14-2. Along with this record, the Mavs have won their last 11 games versus Concordia, including a 25-15 road victory last season.

“I feel this Concordia, St.Paul team is very physical, very talented and very big upfront,” head coach Todd Hoffner said. “We have to play fast, we have to be physical and we have to play together. We will have to pay attention to detail and execute one play at a time.”

Concordia currently has a 1-3 record. Their first win was week one against the Upper Iowa Peacocks in a blowout victory of 43-20. They fell short against Winona State University in week two and in week three they failed to complete a last second comeback drive against Augustana University. They needed a touchdown to win but they had a turnover on downs on a tough fourth and five, deep in Auggie territory.

The Mavericks 3-0 season has a very different narrative than the Golden Bears’. All of their wins were runaway victories as they have a win margin of 24 points per game. They also are in the upper echelon of various stats across Division II play.

First, on both sides of the ball, Mankato has been coming up clutch on third downs. On offense they are first overall in completion percentage. On defense, they are seventh overall in stopping opposing offenses on first down conversion attempts.

The Mavericks’ special teams unit has excelled in blocking kicks. They lead the nation with four over the course of three games.

“Coach Taylor runs the special teams group and he’s been doing a really nice job,” Hoffner said. “He does a lot of ahead of time scouting and just does a good job with in-game calls.”

Lastly, their offense has been nearly unstoppable. Their 45.7 points per game ranks seventh overall. Shen Butler-Lawson has been leading the charge as he leads the nation in individual touchdowns with eight. He is also second overall in yards per carry and third in overall rushing yards with 468 on the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium Saturday. This has potential to change as there is a high chance of rain with a possible storm.

“We’ve practiced in the rain before so it won’t be new to us,” Hoffner said. “Anytime it does rain it does create issues with ball security whether it’s throwing the ball or carrying it as a runner. There will be extra caution set in place when there is a sloppy field but footing should be nothing short of exceptional, Blakeslee has always been a really great facility and can handle a lot of rain.”

Header Photo: The Mavs are not only hoping to extend their season win streak to four games, but also their winning streak against the Golden Bears. If they win Saturday, it will be their twelfth straight victory over Concordia St. Paul.

Write to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson.2@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading...