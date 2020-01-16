App gives students new way to pay tickets

Adam Kruger

Guest Writer

Minnesota State University, Mankato is proud to announce the release of our new Parking Portal! The Parking Portal should be accessed to pay or appeal any parking tickets that you may have received.

If questions come up regarding a ticket, a link to the Parking and Traffic Guidelines handbook is conveniently located within the payment area. We encourage everyone to utilize this portal as it is a convenient way to pay your fine. You can access the portal at https://link.mnsu.edu/parkingportal.

Current students, faculty and staff can conveniently log in with their StarID and password. Guests are encouraged to create and account, but can also pay a ticket without an account. Once a user has logged in they can search for their ticket via the ticket number or their license plate. The user will add the ticket(s) to the shopping cart that they want to pay and then check out. The user will be emailed a receipt and that’s it!

In the future we will be releasing the permit purchasing feature. Permits will be available through this portal in the future. Permits will not be available to those that have an outstanding parking ticket and the system will know if you have ticket, so make sure you have your outstanding tickets paid up!

The Parking Portal will also allow users to update their address and vehicle if they buy a new one, saving a trip to the cashiers office to get that updated!

