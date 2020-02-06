Men’s hockey tackles Northern Michigan

The women’s hockey team will host the No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers at home

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The No. 3-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will be hosting the No. 15 Northern Michigan Wildcats at home this weekend.

The Mavericks come into play with a 24-4-2 record and a conference record of 18-3-1. They’re coming off a road series against Alaska Anchorage in which they won the first game in dominating fashion and tied their final game on Feb. 1.

As for the Wildcats, they’re entering play with a 16-8-4 record and a conference record of 14-5-1. When on the road, Northern Michigan holds a 7-3-3 record. NMU is coming into play winning its last three games, two of which were against Ferris State.

This season, the Wildcats are averaging 3.50 goals per game, while giving up 2.66. There are a lot of offensive weapons for the Wildcats, with their main attacker being Griffin Loughran, a sophomore who has a team-high 20 goals and has added 14 assists.

Behind him are four players who have at least 20 points, with freshman Andre Ghantous coming in right behind them with 19 points. Senior Philip Beaulieu has recorded a team-high 17 assists this season. The Wildcats have many players on their roster that can put up goals in a hurry and the Mavericks defense must be on its toes.

While Northern Michigan holds a lot of players who have been good offensively this season, so too have the Mavericks.

Senior Marc Michaelis enters play with a team-high 33 points, scoring 16 goals and 17 assists. Behind him is senior Parker Toumie, who has registered 17 assists and is tied for the second most on the team.

Minnesota State has five players with at least 20 points this season. Freshman Lucas Sowder has a team-high 19 assists to go along with his four goals.

Sophomore Dryden McKay has been a big reason the Mavericks are giving up just 1.5 goals per game this season. Currently, he holds a 22-3-1 record and has stopped 94% of his shots.

These games will take place this Friday and Saturday night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

On the women’s side of things, they will be taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at home.

The Mavericks come into play with a 10-14-5 record and a conference record of 3-12-3. They are entering the weekend winners of their last two games after defeating Lindenwood by a combined score of 7-2.

The Badgers are the No. 1 team in the nation and rightfully so with a 25-2-1 record. Since Wisconsin last played Minnesota State on Nov. 16, 2019, UW has gone on to lose just one game over its last 16. Their most previous loss came against the Bemidji State Beavers on Jan. 11. In their last series against the St. Cloud State Huskies, Wisconsin defeated them by a combined score of 16-1.

The Badgers offense and defense has been stout, averaging 5 goals per game and giving up just 1.6. On top of that they have three players in the top four in total goals this season throughout Division I women’s hockey.

There are a handful of players that have had a large impact in UW’s impressive offensive performances. Daryl Watts is the team’s leading offensive threat with 22 goals and 42 assists. Those 42 assists put her No. 1 in women’s hockey.

Following that, Sophie Shirley has 25 goals and 27 assists and right behind her is Abby Roque, who has 21 goals and 27 assists.

Minnesota State enters play with an overall record of 2-88-3 against Wisconsin and lost their last two games this season, 3-2 and 6-1.

The Mavericks leading player on offense is sophomore Anna Wilgren, who has five goals and 15 assists. Freshman Kelsey King has 18 points, with most of her points coming from her 14 assists.

The Mavericks continue to use two goalies, freshman Calla Frank and sophomore Abigail Levy. Levy has a save percentage of 91.4% and Frank has stopped 89.9% of the shots.

Minnesota State will host the Badgers this Friday and Saturday at home.

Header photo: Minnesota State defenseman McKenzie Sederberg (9) shoots the puck against Lindenwood at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)