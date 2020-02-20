Sweets and treats fill up CSU hall and stomachs

Kaitlyn Jorgensen

Staff Writer

The Student Events Team held the first ever “Cupcake Bake Off” Wednesday afternoon in the Lincoln Lounge of the Centennial Student Union.

There were six campus and community organizations who entered the competition. Students were able to sample the six different cupcakes for $1 or a nonperishable food donation. The proceeds were then donated to the Campus Kitchen.

Brooke Stangert, a senior majoring in law enforcement, was the lead coordinator of the Student Events Team, and the mastermind behind the exceptionally successful competition. “This event was inspired by our annual chili feed that the Student Events Team puts on in the fall,” said Stangert. “We wanted to do something similar but chose to do something sweet. After all, who doesn’t love cupcakes?”

The Student Events team submitted a cupcake recipe based on the candy bar 100 Grand.

Jessica Weideman, who represented the Exercise Science and Medicine Club, said, “We created a chocolate raspberry protein cupcake. We chose this recipe because it’s a good representation of our group. This event was a great opportunity to promote club awareness and alternative, healthier options to something like a cupcake.”

Kaitlyn Bannworth and Kylie Morton who represented Tri-sigma, entered a white chocolate covered strawberry cupcake, and they are hopeful their cupcake will make it to the final round.

“Our sorority, Tri-sigma, strives for inclusion, and this was a great opportunity for us to promote awareness of our organization,” Morton said. “And it’s great to have an event on campus that’s open to all groups and allows them to compete. It’s something fun and different.”

The remaining entries were from the MNSU Honors program who entered a chocolate covered strawberry cupcake, Radio Mankato who chose an apple cider cupcake, and University Dining Services who created a fruit pie cupcake.

Alex Beck, a member of the Student Events Team, said, “The most challenging part was coordinating with all the groups and organizations. However, this was also the most rewarding. Communication is always a challenge, but it’s been great being able to work and collaborate with all the different groups and see them come together with Maverick Pride.”

The competitors looked for and tweaked their own unique recipes, and then sent them to the University Dining Services. University Dining Services then made the cupcakes and brought them to the CSU for the competition.

The event was set to run until 2 p.m. However, all of the cupcakes sold out before the deadline.

Header photo: Team Tri Sigma wait for students to come try their cupcakes at the Cupcake Bake Off in the Centennial Student Union Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. Put on by the Student Events Team, the team was one of six competing for student votes to advance to a finalist round. (Andrew Bravo/MSU Reporter)