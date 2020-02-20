Career fair helps students prepare for future

Kieran Kuehn

Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted a career fair with a total of 96 organizations being represented in some fashion Tuesday morning. Over 600 students from many programs across the University attended the career fair.

The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences hosted the career fair. It encompasses many fields, including areas such as corrections, American Indigenous studies, earth science, law enforcement, political science, sociology, and urban and regional studies.

Additionally, many career panels were held so that students could ask further questions to faculty and representatives about further employment within their respective fields. Panels included topics ranging from geography, international relations and political science, to law enforcement panel and social work, among others.

A plurality of tables there represented various law enforcement entities such as the Mankato Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff and Parole Office, and the Mall of America security office. Students discussed employment with uniformed officers who would give accounts of their duties and discuss requirements students would have to achieve in order to be considered for future employment.

A smaller minority of representatives were from community and assisted living homes where students would be, if hired, trained to help care for populations who need aid in day to day tasks, be that assistance in small tasks to aid in major tasks. Organizations such as Monarch Healthcare Management, Harry Meyering Center Incorporated, Fernbrook Family Center, and BridgeWater Assisted Living all had representatives present.

Finally, a broad swatch of different miscellaneous organizations from across the United States were present. Organizations like entertainment industry Fun.com, Forest Ridge Youth Services, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Human Resources, and Lead for America.

From politics to parole, the Career & Internship Fair had a little something for everyone. Students received the opportunity to learn, grow and become something more with the help of communities across the country.

Header photo courtesy of the Career Development Center's Facebook page.