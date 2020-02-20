Men and women’s basketball regular season comes to an end

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks men and women’s basketball teams will wrap up their regular season at home against the Upper Iowa Peacocks and Winona State Warriors.

The men’s basketball team is entering play at 14-12 and have a conference record of 12-8 after splitting the series on the road against the Augustana Vikings and Wayne State Wildcats. With this being a home series against the Peacocks and Warriors, the Mavericks should have success, as they come into play with a home record of 9-2.

Upper Iowa comes into the game with a record of 17-9 and a conference record of 14-6, but they’ve struggled to find success on the road, going just 4-6.

Historically, Minnesota State has done well against the Peacocks, with a record of 22-6. However, in their previous matchup this season in December, MSU fell on the road 92-88.

There are three players on Upper Iowa’s roster that are in double figures for points, those being Jareese Williams (14.5), Joe Smoldt (12.4) and Jake Hilmer (12.2).

As for Winona State, they are 15-11 and enter play with the same conference record as the Mavericks at 12-8. Much like MSU and Upper Iowa, Winona has not had success on the road, going just 4-5.

Minnesota State has an all-time record of 89-51 but have lost their last two games against the Warriors. Earlier this season in December, the Mavericks didn’t have much success on the road, falling 78-62.

Winona has two players that have had a strong impact in their success this season. Caleb Wagner is leading the team with 20.5 points per game and has shot the ball well, going 46.8% from the field and 38.2% from the 3-point line.

The other player is Kevion Taylor, who has done well shooting the ball as well. He’s averaging 19.7 points per game and has cashed in on 43% of his field goals and 40.9% from distance.

Minnesota State is being led by senior Cameron Kirksey who is averaging 17 points per game and has done well shooting the ball, going 47.6% from the field and 41.7% from distance.

Freshman Ryland Holt has had a good first season and has done well scoring and rebounding the ball. This season, he is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, but he’s been efficient when it comes to shooting the ball. He’s currently shooting an impressive 56.9% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range.

For the women’s team, they are entering play with a record of 14-10 after splitting their series against the Vikings and Wildcats as well. Finishing the season at home should hold well for the Mavericks, as they are 10-2 at the Taylor Center.

Minnesota State should have success against the Peacocks this weekend, as they are entering play with a record of 3-23 and have not won a road game this season.

On top of that, MSU is 21-0 all-time against Upper Iowa, including a 78-71 win in December this season.

Jessica Musgrave is a player for the Peacocks to watch out for. She’s the lone player on the team to enter double figures in points at 14.8 per game and is leading the team with 25 total steals this season.

Winona State women’s basketball team should hold a tougher challenge against MSU. On the season they are 16-8 and have done well on the road, going 7-3. They are also victorious in their previous two games and will look to continue that winning streak.

As the Warriors have had success this season, they too have given MSU a challenge all-time, but Minnesota State still has the upper edge with a record of 12-10. The Mavericks have also won their previous two games against the Warriors, with the last win being in December.

The Warriors have two players in double figures for points, those being Taylor Hustad (14.6) and Allie Pickrain (11.8).

Sophomore Kristi Fett is the lone Maverick in double figures for points with 10.2 points and has rebounded well with 6.5 per game.

With these matchups, the men and women’s basketball teams will conclude their regular season at home before the NSIC Tournament.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Ryland Holt (0) lays the basketball up during a game against Bemidji State University at the Taylor Center Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)