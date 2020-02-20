New students welcomed to campus with open house

First-year students treated to multiple performances to get idea on MNSU culture

Caita Pierson

Staff Writer

The College of Arts and Humanities held an open house for newly admitted students Monday. This open house included performances from varies students who are actively involved in the college.

The first performance was a scene from MNSU’s sold out show Newsies. Performers Arianna Rotty and Mack Spotts sang “Something to Believe In”.

Following was one of MNSU’s many vocal groups, Maverick Vocal Precision. They performed “Attention” by Charlie Puth.

Ending the show was MNSU’s Speech and Debate team. Annie Ward and Emma Roggeman gave a partnered speech regarding the feminist perspective on hurricane naming and the public’s attitude towards it. After the performance, Ward and Roggeman spoke about what speech and debate means to them as well as how the College of Arts and Humanities is important in their goals.

“I love [Speech and Debate] so much” Ward said. “It gives me a family. It gives me an outlet to express myself”

Ward is a first-year biomedical sciences major who has competed extensively with the Speech and Debate team.

“Regardless of what you’re going into in the future, speech and debate will help you improve your communication skills,” Ward said.

Roggeman also had a little to say about being in speech and debate.

“I love the accumulation of self-expression and argumentation I think it’s really important,” said Roggeman.

Roggeman is a sophomore double majoring in communication studies and Spanish. She spoke about what the college has provided her.

“I am a big fan of the College of Arts and Humanities hence having two majors in it,” said Roggeman. “I feel really at home and really proud to be a member of the communication studies, and overall the [College of Arts and Humanities].”

Essentially, the College of Arts and Humanities offers a lot to its admitted students as well as those who participate within its clubs, teams, and shows.

The College of Arts and Humanities houses the majors of art, communication studies, English, mass media, music, philosophy, theater and dance, and world languages and cultures.

Those who are newly entering the college or simply interested should look into what these departments offer.

For more information, visit carts.mnsu.edu. Under this page, there are the offered programs, scholarship opportunities and future events.

Header photo: Faculty members from the College of Arts and Humanities present their programs to new students and their families at the Admitted Student Open House event in the Earley Center for Performing Arts Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mai Tran/MSU Reporter)