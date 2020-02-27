Women’s hockey begins WCHA Tournament against OSU

Jenna Peterson

Staff Writer

The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team will compete in the WCHA quarterfinals this weekend against the No. 5-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

The Mavericks will be sure to enter their games with strong will and energy in order to continue their season. Minnesota State currently holds an overall game record of 11-18-6 and a conference record of 4-16-4, while the Buckeyes have had a more successful season with a record of 20-8-6 and a conference record of 13-6-5

The two teams faced off earlier this season on two separate weekends, resulting in two ties and two Maverick losses, but this won’t slow the team down. In the past 10 games the Mavericks have won one game, lost seven, and tied two. Despite all of this, the Mavericks will focus on their plays and the puck to give their all on the ice.

This season, the Buckeyes average 3.2 goals per game while attempting 34.2 shots per game. Some important players for Ohio State consist of sophomore Gabby Rosenthal and juniors Emma Maltais, Liz Schepers and Tatum Skaggs who each have over 11 goals this season.

Key players for the Mavericks include sophomore Claire Butorac, junior Tristen Truax and freshman Kelsey King, who lead in number of goals.

Other teams that will be competing in the WCHA tournament include Bemidji State University, University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State University and University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Header photo: Minnesota State forward Brittyn Fleming (19) skates with the puck during a game against Lindenwood University at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)