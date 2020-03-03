New students given open house tour of University

Caita Pierson

Staff Writer

Minnesota State University, Mankato hosted a weekend open house for newly admitted students Feb. 29.

At this event, booths were set up in the CSU hall from every college. Each table gave an overview of their programs and opportunities available to students.

Following this information fair was a presentation in the Ostrander Auditorium. Admissions Officer, David Cox, highlighted MNSU’s accomplishments. These accomplishments include the university’s 20:1 faculty/student ratio, over 200 student organizations, the Honors Program, and so much more.

A big attractor to the University is the Performing Arts Center. Their shows have an attendance that is in the top 1% of the country. Such shows include Newsies, A Doll’s House, and the upcoming performance of Mamma Mia.

While MNSU is known for its academics and performances, athletics pulls in students as well. Of course, there are varsity sports, but the University also caters to all students. This involves the Otto Recreation Center, various fitness classes, rock climbing, bowling, clubs, and intermural sports.

After the presentation finished, a student panel shared their experiences at MNSU. The student panel consisted of Maddie McCauley, Jasmine Harris, Olivia Mikkelson, and John Shay.

McCauley said, “I chose here ultimately because I knew there was going to be a lot of opportunities for me to figure out what I wanted to do. I wanted to pick my major and do it here.”

MNSU has six colleges offering 130 undergraduate programs. At the graduate level, there are 75 graduate programs and four doctoral programs.

While McCauley spoke on the programs, Harris and Mikkelson raved about the faculty here on campus.

“A lot of the professors really do want you to succeed,” Harris said. “They are going to do whatever they can to help you and get you where you need to be.”

Mikkelson elaborated, “You have a lot of resources here, a lot of people here including your professors. Everyone really wants you to succeed here.”

Ending the student panel was a tour of MNSU by various student ambassadors. Students and their families were also encouraged to go to the University Dining Center for a free meal. The event was designed to encourage new students that will be on campus for the Fall 2020 semester.

Header photo: A worker for the MNSU Department of Residential Life gives informational pamphlets to students during an open house event for newly admitted students in the Centennial Student Union Saturday Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mai Tran/ MSU Reporter)