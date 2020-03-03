Track and field has successful NSIC Championship meet

Andrew Neururer

Sports Editor

The Minnesota State Mavericks men and women’s track and field competed in the NSIC Championship this past weekend and walked away with success.

The men’s team claimed its ninth straight NSIC Championship after totaling up 213.5 points. The Augustana Vikings placed second place with 121.5 points.

In the 60m hurdles, graduate student Logan Bristol finished first with a time of 7.98, which puts him eighth in Division II with that time.

Sophomore Carter Aguilera placed fourth in the shot-put.

In the 60m, the Mavericks found a lot of success, with senior Bryant Brown claiming the top spot with at time of 6.77. Junior Shaheed Hickman, junior Leroy Kwateh, freshman Nicholas Sharma, senior Justin Taormina and sophomore Cornelius Bright placed second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Junior Josh Phelps was crowned first in the 400m with a time of 49.56. In the 200m, Phelps placed second and Kwateh, senior Parker Gloudemans and Bright finished third, fourth and sixth.

Sophomore Drew Lewison placed first in the 600m run with a time of 1:21.05 and sophomore Ben Schmid finished second.

Junior Deveyonn Brown finished in first in the high jump event with a leap of 2.12m-6-11.50.

In the 4×400, freshman Max Deprenger, Phelps, junior Kyle Mason and Lewison finished in first place with a time of 3:20.24.

As for the women’s team, they placed third with 123 points, trailing only University of Mary Marauders and Augustana Vikings.

In the 60m dash, freshman Makayla Jackson finished first in a record setting time. Her 7.41 time is an NSIC and MSU record. Freshman Ja’Cey Simmons finished third in the 60m.

In the 400m, junior Mackenzie Woodard finished second with a time of 56.27. senior Crystal Malone and sophomore Rose Gaye placed fourth and seventh respectively.

Simmons posted an NSIC record in the 200m with a time of 24.47 and Jackson finished behind her in second.

In the 4×400, Woodard, Malone, fifth-year senior Autumn Santos and Gaye placed first with a time of 3:50.81.

The Mavericks will compete at Nationals in Birmingham, Alabama for those who qualified between the men and women’s team.

Header photo: Minnesota State sprinter Logan Bristol clears a hurdle during the Minnesota State Invitational at Myers Field House Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Mankato, Minn. (Mansoor Ahmad/MSU Reporter)