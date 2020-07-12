Face coverings required in public accommodation areas in Mankato

Maxwell Mayleben

Editor in Chief

The City of Mankato put into effect an emergency declaration ordinance that requires the use of a face covering for anyone over 13 years of age and able to medically tolerate the usage Friday.

This ordinance was presumably created in reaction to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases, largely stemming from local bars.

The city defines a face covering as a “cloth face mask, scarf or bandana that covers your nose and mouth and does not need to be a medical grade mask to protect others”.

Starting on July 10, the ordinance will be in effect until Sept. 10.

Places that are required to have a mask on are public accommodation areas. Examples of these areas are retail establishments, City of Mankato government buildings buses, recreational facilities, service establishments, grocery stores, rental establishments, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries.

In the event of seeing someone without a mask in a public accommodation area, the city asks individuals to contact the manager, as businesses are being held responsible for enforcing the ordinance.

Public safety asks the public for voluntary compliance, however multiple violations can result in a citation issued to the individual or business.

People medically unable to wear a mask are not required to do so. These people are encouraged by the city to seek out alternative accommodations during this time, such as curb-side pick-up or delivery.

On June 10, Minnesota State University, Mankato issued a requirement for anyone returning to campus this fall to wear a mask in any public areas around campus. The University will be providing each student with their own face mask to wear on campus.

Header photo by Eric Gay/AP.