Your weekly horoscope!

Alyssa Bunde ® Staff Writer |

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Try to find balance today. You may start to notice challenges erupting around you in your personal & work life, but with change in the air, it should come as no surprise. Start your first week of school off strong by setting boundaries & being sure to set aside designated school time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re feeling ambitious & wanting to switch it up on yourself. Before you take that leap, do your research first. You’re not in a good place for disappointment & it’s best not bring it upon yourself right now.

Gemini (May 20-June 20)

You’ve been doing a lot of tasks here lately young Gemini, but what are you gaining from them? Reflect on if these tasks are actually benefiting you or simply just keeping you busy. Remember to not tack on extra work if you don’t have to & utilize your planner today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your home life may be experiencing difficulties right now & it’s been hard to not fault yourself for them. Remember that you cannot solve everything by yourself, & others are part of the situation too. Don’t start out this school year with self-resentment, meditate on what’s bugging you & confront it or them head on.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may be feeling restless today & plans may not go accordingly. But sometimes things don’t work out and old doors close so new ones can open. If one plan fails, create a new one. If a hangout doesn’t happen, reach out to that old class-room friend & catch up!

Virgo (August 23-September 21)

Create a plan of action for today because without it you may find yourself walking in circles and creating messes you have no time to fix. Your boundaries for yourself are wavering and it’s time to redefine what makes you happy.

Libra (September 22-October 23)

Today is not a good day for promises, especially since in the next few weeks you may no longer want what you do today. Remember to not overload yourself, whether that be with school, work, or even friendships.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21)

You may receive unexpected news today as change is in the air. Just be sure to not go directly looking for it. Let the opportunity come to you. This is because when we go searching for our destiny the path isn’t always clear & we may end up more frustrated than inspired. What’s coming will come.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Don’t shy away from conflict or change today young Sag, it can be good for you to switch up your ideas. Do something you normally wouldn’t do. If you always sit in a certain area, try a new spot. Or invite an old pal out for a hangout via zoom or social distanced & masked.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may experience mixed emotions today and it’s best to not panic. Lately you’ve been overly helpful to others & it’s time for the favor to be returned. If you’ve been dealing with a troublesome situation, enlist a trusted individual’s opinion. Meditate on your options today but don’t make any promises.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You’re feeling inspired & ready to bounce on every opportunity, but don’t get too carried away. Moderation is key & it will prevent you from making promises you can’t keep. There will be a lightness in your heart today, so it’ll be a good day for reevaluating your potential and goals.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may be facing hard decisions in the next coming days. Remember to weigh the pros & cons before acting too early. If you do deem a situation or person no longer useful to your life, leave with grace & be gentle.

Header photo courtesy of Flickr.