Football player faces charges
Jenna Peterson ® News Editor |
A member of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s football team is facing charges in South Dakota for driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that sent one man to the hospital Aug. 23.
According to the Brookings Register newspaper, Brayden Thomas, a standout defensive end, faces charges of DUI, careless driving and operating a vehicle without headlights.
According to the Register, Thomas’ vehicle hit a pickup driven by Mark Daniel Olson of Sioux Falls on I-29 near mile marker 132. Both cars sustained damage. Thomas was uninjured while Olson was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Thomas is currently enrolled in classes and is set to graduate in December. Due to his last season being canceled by the pandemic, Thomas and other graduating seniors have a decision to make. They can either graduate at the end of the semester in December as they have planned, or they can continue their education at the University and play in the spring and fall, using up their last year of athletic eligibility.
Minnesota State Associate Director of Communications Paul Allan and football head coach Todd Hoffner are currently gathering more information and have no comment at this time.
4 thoughts on “Football player faces charges”
Nice of you to have a fellow student’s back by posting this with false information on the front page with a giant photo. You titans of the newspaper industry hit it out of the park with this one. Get a life
Way to promote the university, as well as this students well-being, in a positive light. The false information was a nice touch. I understand reporting anything MSU related is your job, however this isn’t factual and should not be a story you are covering.
You should actually be disgusted with yourselves for jumping at the opportunity to slam one of your own athletes on the front page of your paper for a mistake they made in a different state. I hope they never do another interview for you again. I’m sure your sick TMZ report sure gets your news paper some sweet reviews. This literally just ruined the MSU reporter/ Student athlete relationship great job!
Wow. I was beginning to think that the reason why MSU students never write into the Reporter was because they didn’t know how to write. So is this a lie, or is it a “mistake they made in a different state?” And why should we forgive drunk driving jocks for making a mistake in a different state, as if that makes drunk driving a forgivable offense? You reporters are here to “promote the university,” and not report the fact that there is a problem with some of the people in college sports. Why do I have the feeling we are never going to know what is not factual about the story and what story they should be reporting instead. I would hate to teach an Ethics class in the Philosophy program at MSU. I wonder what they are giving him a degree in. Probably not a Physics Major.