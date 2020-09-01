Football player faces charges

Jenna Peterson ® News Editor |

A member of Minnesota State University, Mankato’s football team is facing charges in South Dakota for driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that sent one man to the hospital Aug. 23.

According to the Brookings Register newspaper, Brayden Thomas, a standout defensive end, faces charges of DUI, careless driving and operating a vehicle without headlights.

According to the Register, Thomas’ vehicle hit a pickup driven by Mark Daniel Olson of Sioux Falls on I-29 near mile marker 132. Both cars sustained damage. Thomas was uninjured while Olson was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Thomas is currently enrolled in classes and is set to graduate in December. Due to his last season being canceled by the pandemic, Thomas and other graduating seniors have a decision to make. They can either graduate at the end of the semester in December as they have planned, or they can continue their education at the University and play in the spring and fall, using up their last year of athletic eligibility.

Minnesota State Associate Director of Communications Paul Allan and football head coach Todd Hoffner are currently gathering more information and have no comment at this time.