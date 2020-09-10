No live shows for Performance Series amidst pandemic

De’Veonte Bradley ® Staff Writer |

Things are not quite the way they used to be. Everyone on campus is looking for normality. Things on campus are still changing. And before the pandemic, music performances showcased at MNSU were a favorite of students.

The performances have been organized by Dale Haefner, the director of the Performance Series. Haefner has been with the University for 24 years, working to organize department events, teaching upper-level music courses in concert production and educational outreach programs for youth and adults.

According to Haefner, there will be no live performances in the Recital Hall like previous years. Instead there will be a new format that events will follow. All performances will be pre-selected, pre-recorded and live streamed to the campus and at the large community and broadcast on KMSU. Q&A sessions will be the same for students and faculty. Participants will follow the concert and artists will speak and engage with the students in a classroom setting.

This change can have a big impact on their participants. When asked about his thoughts on the bands over the years, MNSU student and Black Intelligent Gentlemen President Michael Osei had mixed feelings about it. “I actually like it. It uplifts my mood, but I feel like they should have better bands,” said Osei. “I cannot say I will miss it too much though.”

Osei is hoping for different bands to perform in the future so he can enjoy it more. Last fall, there were some notable artists and bands such as Erik Koskinen, Maud Hixson, Jeremy Messersmith, Bad Bad Hats and Joyann Parker. All the artists that have come through have different things to offer, particularly clinics, master classes and workshops. They are all open to students and residents of Mankato.

Sadly, as for right now, with the department adjusting to the new changes, there is nothing planned thus far. Haefner is hoping for things to change as the semester goes on.

Header photo: Members of a student group perform at the Contemporary Vocal Group performance organized by the Department of Music Oct. 15, 2018 in Mankato, Minn. (File photo)