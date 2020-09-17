Pandemic support available to MNSU students

Colin Hanke ® Staff Writer |

Photo by Muhammad Ibrahim ® Staff Photographer

From counseling services to COVID testing, Minnesota State University, Mankato has many services to help its students amid the global pandemic.

For students needing mental health support, the Counseling Center in the Centennial Student Union can offer support. The COVID-19 pandemic likely has caused depression and anxiety rates among college students to rise. Students should note there are always people willing to talk and offer insight.

The center can be found in CSU Room 285, and is reachable at 507-389-1455.

Also, in conjunction with the Minnesota Department of Health, the university has recently hosted free COVID-19 testing on campus for members of the university and Mankato communities. If anyone believed that they had COVID-19, they were invited to take a test.

In August, MNSU President Richard Davenport announced the university’s post-Thanksgiving plans. His announcement said, “ The planned transition to remote delivery via Zoom for all on-campus, in-person instruction after the Thanksgiving holiday break does not mean that the fall semester is ending early.”

The idea behind this decision is that the university does not want the virus to be spread when students travel back home for Thanksgiving. This decision could lower the risk of students contracting the virus on campus for those last couple of weeks of the term.

Campus buildings are still expected to be open for students who elect to remain on campus and for students who live in private off-campus housing.

The Department of Residential Life has also established separate housing units for students to quarantine if they contract the virus.

Student Health Services in Carkoski Commons can answer questions about COVID-19 symptoms, testing and risks. Student Health Services can be reached at +1 (507) 389-5591.

MNSU encourages students to report positive COVID-19 tests to the University. Students can report positive test results through the University’s website.