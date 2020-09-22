Dorm residents stay busy by asking “What’s on Wednesday?”

Medina Ouattara ® Staff Writer |

Photo by Prasad Pol ® Staff Photographer |

“What’s On Wednesday,” also known as WOW, is a community event that takes place every Wednesday in the residence halls. It’s a longstanding tradition that was created after noticing students met only their floormates during their stays in the dorms. WOW is a way to provide students with a consistent, weekly opportunity to build connections and get involved right where they live.

Minnesota State University, Mankato has five residence communities: Preska, Crawford, McElroy, Julia Sears, and Stadium Height. Each residence is managed by Residential Advisors, Community Advisors, and Hall Directors.

For WOW events to be planned, two Community Advisors are chosen every week by the Hall Director and they must come up with an idea. Every hall is free to choose the activity they want for their building.

“WOW is not only a great community builder, but you can also have fun in the process!” Said Alexander Prom, Preska Community Advisor.

If you are an art and color lover, Preska lobby should be your destination this week. At 8 p.m. there will be Finger Painting with Bob Ross. In this event, each person will be given a small canvas and some paints to use while following along to a Bob Ross video. If you cannot come in person, there is a Zoom session starting at 8:15 p.m.

You will have the chance to show your Disney knowledge with Crawford. Crawford Hall is organizing a Disney Trivia from 5-9 p.m. in its lobby. If “Frozen” is not your thing but you are all about Mickey, there is a new game every hour with different themes.

“I’ll be there for sure,” said MNSU freshman Jada Mandelko. “They have free snacks and it’s fun.”

McElroy plans to make you sweat on its courts and the performance arts courts as well with their Morning Workout event. This WOW will help students interact with others while also getting in a light workout for the day. All students have to do is sign a waiver beforehand and meet in the lobby at 7 p.m. Masks are required when not actively playing.

Freshman Anna Altermatt expressed her desire to attend this week’s WOW.

“I’m a nursing major,” she said. “I don’t have time this week. I need to study.”

In Julia Sears, the theme is “Fall into Appreciation” by having students write a letter home. From 7-10 p.m., students can write to whomever and talk about everything they’re thankful for. There will be apple cider provided to help students get in the fall spirit while writing.

If you have a green thumb, Stadium Heights Community Room is the place for you. From 6-7 p.m. you can paint pots and plant flowers. This is a great way to brighten up your room for free.

“WOW is cool and this week my friends will participate,” said junior Tsion Sherbeza. “I have to be there and motivate them.”