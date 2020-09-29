What’s on Wednesday: Weekly dorm activities

Bailey Brendel ® Staff Writer |

Photo by Prasad Pol ® Staff Photographer |

What’s on Wednesday, the program developed by Residential Life to add programming for dorm residents, is back with new events this week.

A County Fair is in store for student at Stadium Heights from 6-7:30 p.m. at the volleyball court lawn. Come get your popcorn bags and cotton candy sticks and participate in relay races, pie-ing a community advisor, fair games and more.

“I have been to a couple events before and they were super fun! I can’t wait to hopefully attend this week and try all the fair food,” says Freshman Abby Johnson.

In McElroy this week they will be playing Macs Minute Mission starting at 7 p.m. in the dorm lobby. In this activity, students will play “Minute-to-Win-It” style missions to get the chance to win the ultimate trophy. If you are a quick thinker and fast on your feet, this event is the one for you.

Preska will be doing tie dye and snacks this week. According to Freshman Noah Schnettler, “I’m looking forward to hopefully attending the upcoming tie dye event since I haven’t been able to attend an event and I am looking forward to trying something new.” At this event, you can let your artistic skills shine through.

Crawford students can engage in a volleyball tournament. Teams will be bracketed into playoffs and compete all the way until the finals. Many students are excited to get into the competitive spirit.

According to Crawford D4 Community Advisor, Junior Mady Frey, “This week for the WOW, we [Crawford] are going to be playing in a volleyball tournament! D4 is very excited to come show off their volleyball skills.”

Students are also excited to be able to see and meet people from all the other floors.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to play against other people from different dorm halls and really be able to actually meet them,” Kayane Childs, an MNSU freshman says.

If you are looking for a competitive spirit and team building, make sure to sign up for the tournament.

Lastly, in Julia Sears they will be doing Booze Facts and Yummy Snacks. At this event they will be talking about alcohol awareness, including the issues related to drinking alcohol and the dangers of alcoholism. Head over to Sears for some good food and great information on how to stay safe in college.