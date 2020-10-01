Spirit month to replace Homecoming this year

The Minnesota State University, Mankato Student Events Team is the host for this year’s first spirit month in place of homecoming. Due to COVID-19, MNSU will be replacing the traditional Homecoming week with Spirit Month from September 29 to October 31.

This consists of free events and interactive activities throughout the month of October that MNSU students will be able to participate in by using their MavCard or reserving tickets on the Student Event’s Team website, depending on the event.

Members of the Student Events Team who runs the Homecoming Partnerships and Promotions came up with this idea to help keep the Maverick spirit alive amidst the global pandemic.

“We are putting in every measure to make sure students are safe and are able to participate with all the activities we have to offer for spirit month,” said Madeline Berndt, a member of the Student Events Team associated with Homecoming Partnerships and Promotions.

Maverick RoundUp was a western themed carnival that took place September 29 on the UDC Lawn where students could win prizes such as goldfish and cowboy hats. The event also had bungee trampoline and music.

“I wanted to do something new since this year is more unique with the lack of homecoming, I think the carnival was fun and interactive for the students to participate in,” said Hunter Whitmore, a sophomore member of the team who came up with the idea.

Traditional activities will still be scheduled, such as the lip sync contest (via Zoom) and car smash on campus (Oct. 13-Oct. 15) all with modifications due to COVID-19. There is also a scheduled farmers market (Oct. 1 at 3p.m) located in Lot 20 that students can drive up to and receive a variety of foods. The Stomper Movie Marathon will also be up and running throughout the whole spirit month.

For those who wish to sign up, the royalty and competition team registration deadline is on October 9. The following day, there will be a Kickball Tournament all day.

The university is taking precautions to ensure their students stay safe and healthy as they require masks and social distancing at every event.

For more information and details on the events for Spirit Month, check out the team’s website at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/university-life/activities-and-organizations/Homecoming/SpiritMonth2020/.