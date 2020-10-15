Virtual Career Fair Held Amidst Pandemic

Even though a global pandemic forced the annual Career and Internship Expo Fair to a virtual format, students said the Oct. 3 event was effective.

“It was great, I had a great time talking to some prospective employers that helped me learn more about my career opportunities,” said MNSU student Sari Rimawi, an International Business major. “They gave me their input and recommendations for when I have to start applying for jobs and internships when I graduate this spring. One of the nice things about it being virtual this year was that I didn’t feel pressured to talk to employers that just didn’t sound interesting to me. I got to just pick what employer’s sessions I wanted to attend.”

The expo provided an opportunity for students to connect with potential employers and internships. The job fair took place via Handshake, a free university website for students to find jobs and internships, register for events, schedule appointments, and more.

Prior to the career fair, students were asked to complete and update their Handshake profile. Handshake also allowed for students to upload a public resume, as well as browse to find potential employers to attend informational sessions.

During the fair, students could join various video, audio, and chat sessions with employers. They could ask questions and learn more about employment opportunities with dozens and dozens of employers that come from across the state of Minnesota, as well as neighboring states.

Angela Hanson, Metropolitan Council representative noted on her role in the fair and why her organization (company) was in attendance.

“We emphasize regional administrative roles in the Twin Cities, metropolitan transportation services, community development, metro transit, and environmental services. We offer a wide variety of opportunities for students as they prepare to enter the workforce.”

For students looking to connect with the Center of Career Development, Jaqui Menke was in charge of this event and is available to be reached at jaqui.menke@mnsu.edu. The Center of Career Development is also located on the second floor of the Centennial Student Union near the ballroom.