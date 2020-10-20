Opinion: Are Dating Apps Even Worth It?

Dating in college can be tough. You’re in a new town where you don’t know many people, if anyone at all. Everyone is trying to figure out how to live essentially on their own while figuring out what their professors expect of them.

One thing to help with this seemingly problem is dating apps, such as Tinder and Bumble. Each of these apps allows you to upload pictures and swipe on others depending if you’re interested in them or not.

What exactly do college kids use these apps for?

Depending on the app you use, there are many reasons as to why people would join these services. Closely looking at the options above, Tinder is known to be the ‘hookup’ app, where people on here are more likely to want a hookup out of a match rather than an actual relationship.

Personally, I only like Tinder if I don’t want to put much effort or time into looking for anything, it’s more for when I’m bored and need validation from others. It’s also a great app to quickly learn about someone based on their pictures, bio, and how they initiate a conversation.

My rule of thumb is, if they start the conversation with a ‘GIF’, then don’t waste your time on them. Trust me, you’ll thank me for that.

To get even more personal, I’ve met both of my ex’s through Tinder. Because of this, I will not trust anyone I meet on here for romantic reasons, and I advise you to do the same.

Bumble, on the other hand, has a variety of options for their users. When you sign up, you can choose to look for business, friendship, or date relationships. The best part is, you can change between these three options at any time you please.

I’ve downloaded the app only once and it was for a short period of time, but I prefer it over Tinder.

When it comes to writing up your bio, Bumble allows you to incorporate your zodiac signs (because there are some signs you should definitely stay away from), religious beliefs, favorite pets, and so much more.

This allows users to learn more about a person before they swipe, and makes it easier to start a conversation.

Speaking of, Bumble only allows girls to start a conversation. Although I’ve never had a threatening message sent to me on a dating app, it makes me feel a bit safer and more comfortable when talking to a stranger online.

It’s important to know what you’re looking for before signing up for one of these apps or any other dating apps. You want to feel comfortable and set boundaries to let others know what you’re comfortable with, because that’s what’s most important. This way it can save you from a lot of tears, heartbreak, and trust issues.

Header photo: In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)