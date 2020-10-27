How to Vote in This Year’s Elections

Jenna Peterson ® News Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

Minnesota State University, Mankato students are getting ready to vote, with this being the first Presidential election for many of them.

Freshman Mafisa Dini said, “I’ve already voted. I voted early here in Mankato, so I wouldn’t have to wait in line on voting day.”

This approach to casting your ballot seems ideal in the midst of a global pandemic, and could possibly lead to the future of voting. It allows people to go to their local polling places and put in their vote when it works for them, which helps decrease voter suppression.

In both North Mankato and Mankato, there are numerous polling places for the community to go in and complete their civic duty depending on their precinct. Some of these locations include the Blue Earth County Historical Society, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and North Mankato Fire Station #2. To find your local polling place, you can visit: pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us

Another easy way to vote for the upcoming election is requesting an absentee ballot. To do this, you have to contact your local election office early enough in advance for you to receive the ballot, fill it out, and send it back in order to be counted.

Filling out the absentee ballot itself is another troubling aspect. For people who are using this method for the first time to vote, it’s important to note some important factors.

Of course, there is the section where you will vote for your choice of President and Vice President. Along with this, on the Minnesota ballot you will also be voting for US Senator, US Representative, depending on your district, State Senator and Representative, depending on your district, County Office positions as well as City Office positions.

After this, you need to put the completed ballot into the separate envelope that is provided and fill out the necessary information on the back. This typically consists of your name and signature, the date, and, depending on the state, a witness’s signature.

It’s also ideal to be looking into each candidate’s policies and what they propose instead of voting based on their party.

Lastly, there is always the option of voting in-person on election day. For some people, this is the best way for them to vote and feel comfortable about their vote being counted.

MNSU freshman Kyah Maldonado said, “I don’t really have a plan for voting, but I know I will be. With the election being next week, I’ll probably be voting in-person on election day.”

If you do plan on voting in-person, it’s important to space out your schedule in case you do have to stand in line for a long time, and of course to remember your face mask to keep yourself and others safe. Your local polling place can again be found in the link stated above.

Header photo: An attendee can be seen wearing a mask that says “VOTE” at a GOTEV event at Sibley Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 in Mankato. (Mansoor Ahmad/The Reporter)