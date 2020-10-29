How to Stay Safe on Halloween

As Halloween creeps closer to us, one question is on every college students’ mind: where are the parties?

It’s typical for students to gather on any given weekend, or even any given day, to party and get a little wild. Halloween is no exception as it’s the perfect holiday excuse to dress up and have fun to no extent. With COVID-19 looming above us, will it really change anything?

The local bars in Mankato are preparing for the upcoming weekend by setting up decorations and ensuring the capacity limit will not be extended. Each owner wants to make sure their guests and staff are safe while also getting spooky to celebrate and have fun.

I’ve also seen many people post onto their snapchat stories asking about where any and all parties will be at. This can be irresponsible to some extent. If you’re wanting to go to the bars, you need to be cautious.

Social distancing as much as possible is key to keeping yourself and others safe. Also, please be nice and patient with the bartenders. They’re risking themselves during a pandemic, and it’s the least you can do.

On the other hand, I believe that if you’re gathering with a small group of friends, that’s great. There are a variety of different ways to get in the Halloween spirit while being low-key with your festivities.

Ordering in food from a local restaurant and dressing up in costumes to have a Halloween movie marathon is a great way to spend time with your friends. With all of the streaming services available now, it’s easy to find something everyone will enjoy.

If you like to be more creative and unleash your artistic abilities, you can grab some pumpkins of your choice and paint on them. Again, watching movies while doing this is always a great idea to gather up your friends and spend a night in.

Even if you’re at home, you can still throw a party in honor of Halloween. Come up with your own specialty haunted drinks, make some tasty treats, and innovate a game or two to try out all of your creations.

No matter how you celebrate this year, it’s important to think about your actions and to stay safe with COVID regulations. This will not only help you, but it will also benefit the people around you.

Header photo: In this Oct. 22, 2020, file photo, coronavirus-themed Halloween decorations are displayed on a lawn in Tenafly, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)