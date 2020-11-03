‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Delayed Yet Again

The most anticipated video game of the year for Minnesota State University, Mankato gamers, “Cyberpunk 2077,” was delayed for a fourth time last week.

CD Projekt, the game developers who also made “The Witcher 3,” need to make more adjustments before launching the new role playing game to the public.

Adam Badowski and Martin Iwiński, studio head and founder of CD Projekt respectively, released a statement last Tuesday on social media saying the release of “Cyberpunk 2077” would be pushed back to Dec. 10.

The statement says the game has to be designed to perform on nine different versions to be compatible with current and next-generation Xbox, Playstation, PC and more. The developers also have to work from home due to COVID-19, making it that much more difficult to make significant and timely progress.

Badowski and Iwiński are still trying to keep their fans as optimistic as possible.

“We feel we have an amazing game on our hands,” they said in the statement. “We are willing to make every decision, even the hardest ones, if it ultimately leads to you getting a video game you’ll fall in love with.”

The game that was originally set to release in April includes an open world map that takes place in Night City, CA, with plenty of missions and side quests to keep you busy. You can customize your own character while playing as V and choose from several different weapons to wield.

Jack Ritacco, a MNSU senior majoring in sport management and an avid gamer said he can’t wait for the next big game to release.

“I’m most excited about the open world roaming and next generation experience while also being a single player game,” Ritacco said.

Keanu Reeves will also be featured in “Cyberpunk 2077” as Johnny Silverhand, a digital ghost inside V’s head. Reeves also made an announcement about the original release date of the game during Microsoft’s 2019 E3 conference.

The most exciting feature about this game, however, is how the game itself looks. The intense mechanical gameplay and incredible graphics it has with ray tracing could make this one of the cleanest games we’ve seen in a while.

The game contains four different types of ray tracing effects throughout the game.(Ray tracing is a technique used to make light in video games act as if it would in real life.)

Ritacco also added on, “The game being delayed again makes you wonder if the game will actually be good or if they’re just trying to fix the bugs.”

As the holiday season quickly approaches, the last thing anyone wants is another delay. We can only hope now that we see the finished product by the end of the year.