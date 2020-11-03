Let’s Take a Look at the Resurgence of Vinyl

For those who aren’t quite as familiar with the term, this refers to those big records that people can listen to music to. They were majorly popular in the 1970s and 80s. Around 1985, their sales records were on the decline. By the time 1990 came around, the numbers became pretty much 0.

“They’ve really been picking up these days. They sell more than CDs,” said Carl Nordmeier, owner of the local store Tune Town, when asked about the recent return of vinyl.

Like with anything in this world, there are going to be pros and cons to consider when selecting the method of listening to music.

The pro is they have a fuller sound than if you would stream the tunes or listen to it on a CD. They can also be collectible and valuable. This is especially true if you get the older or limited editions of the music tracks. These are also some of the reasons people prefer records to CDs.

One of the cons is that you can only listen to vinyls if you have a record player, which can be pretty expensive now with the growing popularity. Another is that there’s a lot of care that goes into caring for these records. This can also be a strength as some people who collect vinyl feel it’s part of the experience of enjoyment.

“I like records better because of the retro aspects,” said MNSU student Matt Read when discussing his thoughts on records.

If you want to compare the quality of the records of the present to those of the past, they’re actually comparable to when they were first manufactured. Before the fade out, vinyl was created from recycled plastic. This, in turn, caused them to become more flimsy than how they were previously. However, that shouldn’t sway your choice on whether or not to listen to music that way.

“I think they are a timeless and cool way to listen to music,” commented MNSU student Hailey Lockhart when talking about the vinyl experience.

Vintage and nostalgia will naturally play a big part in any decision of entertainment.

“I like it because it’s vintage and there’s a personal connection from me and my family. We have a record player at home that used to belong to my grandfather,” stated MNSU student Haley Mendoza.

While we should try to live in the present and look toward the future, we shouldn’t forget where we came from or how we got started.

“History is always good to keep in mind,” commented fellow MNSU student Josephine Hatlevig when asked about her thoughts on vinyl overall. “Technology’s always changing but there’s always something cool to keep around.”