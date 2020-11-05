Senator Spotlight: Gretchen Bygd

Gretchen Bygd is one of the current Minnesota State University, Mankato students serving on the Student Government. Bygd is currently a junior who is majoring in communication studies and disorders.

Outside of Student Government, Bygd is also involved in Young Life at MNSU, a faith-based organization that provides community, conversation, and fun.

Being a part of Young Life allows Bygd to express her religious faith while also creating memories with some of her closest friends. This campus organization has also allowed her to meet many new people she will never forget.

She is also involved in NSSLHA, or National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, through her major.

Bygd currently holds the position of College of Allied Health and Nursing Senator and is on the College of Allied Health and Nursing Advisory Board. Along with this, Bygd is a member of the Academic Affairs Committee.

“I decided to become a Senator because I really wanted to get a better sense of what was happening around campus. I also wanted to learn more about the issues that students are facing and how I could help with that,” stated Bygd.

Currently, in her position, Bygd is working with the Academic Affairs Committee on how they can advocate more for the students at MNSU. She is also working on getting advisory boards established in every college at MNSU.

This would mean an advisory board with a dean and a student representative from each program would get together once a month to discuss problems they are facing in their programs, and what the college can do to help their students be successful.

“I have loved having the opportunity to meet so many new people and be able to let their voices be heard through my position.”