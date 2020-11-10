Res Hall’s WOW Events: Movie Night, Scavenger Hunt, Vision Boards and Craft Fair

This week for What’s on Wednesday residence halls will focus on relaxation and getting involved.

Crawford Hall is having a movie night, utilizing the new Stream2 streaming app. Hall Director Alexis Paladini stated, “We’ll have four movies playing, with two different ones going on at the same time from 6-10 p.m.” he said. “The 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. showings will be ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘The Proposal,’ and then the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. showings will be ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘The Hangover’.”

This is a great time to take a break from homework and relax with friends. Plus: candy and popcorn will be available.

The Preska community will be going a different route with its “Vision Boards and More” event Wednesday evening.

Residents will make vision boards about their goals, motivation and dreams for the future. There will be magazines to cut pictures from, as well as other types of art supplies.

“We want the residents to be creative and motivated. This is a simple but fun way to do just that,” says Preska Community Advisor Amy Gawrisch.

Community Advisors will also be handing out chips and juice for everyone to munch on.

Julia Sears is hosting an “RSO Scavenger Hunt” to get to better know the organizations on campus.

Hall director Becky Gwinn said, “Residents will begin their journey in the lobby to receive their ‘ticket’ that has different locations around each lounge in the building. With this, they’ll go to and connect with a different organization that is recognized on campus.”

There will be representatives from different organizations present in each lounge who will give a short summary of their organization when students arrive. Residents can then choose to learn more, and then get a sticker on their ticket. Once their ticket is filled, they can return to the lobby to win a prize.

Julia Sears advisors decided on this event to help students find involvement and activities that interest them, as many have been struggling to do. The event runs from 7-10 p.m., with three CAs at a time bringing residents for 30 minutes, as per COVID-19 guidelines.

Lastly, McElroy Residence Community is hosting a Fall Craft Fair. Hall Director Grace Riggert said, “This will feature a variety of crafts that residents can do in our lobby or can take to their room to complete.”

These crafts include Oreo turkeys, hand turkeys, and paper pumpkins. The event runs from 7-8:30 p.m., and there will be treats provided for those who drop in.

Header photo from Reporter Archives.