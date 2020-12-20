Women’s Hockey ties one, wins one against Bemidji State

Daniel McElroy ® Staff Writer |

Photos by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

The Maverick’s women’s hockey team (2-5-1) found themselves in 2-2 tie and a 5-3 win over the Bemidji State University Beavers (1-2-1) this weekend in Mankato.

Friday’s close affair was lead by returning goaltender Calla Frank, as she was out last weekend against the No, 2 University of Minnesota Gophers with an injury. Frank stopped 15 out of the 17 shots she faced.

The back and forth scoring would start with the Beavers getting the first goal on net from Paige Beebee’s shot on Frank’s glove side. The Mavericks answered back with Brittyn Fleming scoring in a scramble in front of the net after a pass from Brooke Bryant.

“We thought Brittyn Fleming had her best game tonight,” head coach John Harrington said after the game. “She had five shots on net. She was also excellent in the faceoff circle, we’ve been working hard with her after practices in the faceoff circle and winning draws and she had a great night in the faceoff circle.”

Fleming won 10 out of 25 faceoffs in Thursday afternoon’s matchup, which is a vast improvement from her last match against the Gophers where she won only 6 out of 25.

The next goal for Bemidji State University would come from Ellie Moser off of a rebound given out in front of the net, giving the Beavers a 2-1 lead. The Mavericks second goal came from Jamie Nelson after forcing a turnover and taking a wrist shot from the slot for the final goal in regulation.

The tie game would end in a shootout in favor of the Beavers.

Freshman Jamie Nelson (18) scored two goals against the Beavers during the home series.

Friday afternoon’s 5-3 win would prove the team’s superior conditioning as they pulled off a three-goal third period, after allowing all three of the Beavers goals in the second.

The highlight for the Mavericks in Friday’s win was their special teams. Minnesota State University would go 2-3 on the power play, with goals from Nelson and Kelsey King. Meanwhile, their penalty kill would go for 2-2, stopping the Beavers from getting any chances to score with the man advantage.

Goaltender Lauren Barbro got her first collegiate win, stopping 14 out of the 17 shots she faced.

“Lauren’s effort day in and day out is tremendous,” Harrington said. “I thought she did a great job. She’s focused, she’s prepared. She made some big saves for us when she needed to and she made some good decisions holding onto some pucks when we need faceoffs and we’re really excited for her to get her first collegiate win today.”

The Mavericks will take a week off and return on Jan. 2, 2021 when they face the No. 1-ranked University of Wisconsin Badgers.