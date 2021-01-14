Rathman, Mavs to Take on Augustana Vikings

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

After a very strong start to their shortened season, the Minnesota State wrestling team is ready for their next match against Augustana University.

MSU is 4-7 all time against the Vikings and 3-2 in their last five, losing the most recent match 24-13 last February. Kyle Rathman was the first to put the Mavs on the board but an early 12-0 deficit ended up being the decider for Augustana to take home their second straight win against MSU.

With that being said, the Mavericks are coming out with something to prove tonight in the Taylor Center.

Kyle Rathman, No. 10 ranked wrestler in the nation, is looking to improve his season record to 2-0 and his all-time record to 79-19. Rathman will compete in the 149 weight class, against No. 10 ranked Hunter Burnett from Augustana.

Burnett is wrestling in a weight class one higher than he did last year (141), and ended successful in his first dual against University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Nathan Hensley.

The Mavericks and Vikings both roster two more ranked wrestlers in No.3 Trevor Turiff and No. 10 ranked Trenton McManus for MSU, and No. 11 Steven Hajas and No. 12 Daniel Bishop for AU.

McManus took the first win of the season for the Mavericks, in his match against Oscar Nellis in a 2-1 decision, to push MSU to a 3-0 start.

Turiff beat out Noah Gallardo in a 12-1 major decision in the 174 pound class, giving the Mavericks a 28-3 lead.

Bishop was edged out in his first meeting against UWP’s Job Ayala in a sudden victory, leaving it up to Hajas to decide the outcome.

Hajas comes out on top over Rodsean Graham in a 4-1 decision to give the Vikings the 21-17 victory, and improve his personal record to 1-0 this season.

The meeting will begin tonight at 7 PM in the Taylor Center.

