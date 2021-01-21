Wrestling Improves to 2-0 Over Vikings

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor

The MSU wrestling team took a 25-13 win over Augustana University.

The No.12-ranked Mavericks improve their season record to 2-0, while the Vikings fall to 1-1.

Trenton McManus started the meeting off for the Mavericks with a 14-6 major decision over Augustana’s John Babineau at 125 pounds, bringing MSU up 4-0.

Brock Luthens took the first loss for Minnesota State in a 7-4 decision against Brandon Carroll, making it 4-3 with the Mavericks still up by one.

The Mavericks won the next three duals with Kolbe O’Brien’s 7-3 decision over Jack Huffman at 141 pounds, No.2-ranked Kyle Rathman’s 7-5 decision over No.10-ranked Hunter Burnett at 149 pounds, and Cooper Siebrecht’s 3-2 decision over Tyler Wagener at 157 pounds, to extend the Mavericks lead to 13-3.

Augustana’s Dylan Shuck took a 14-5 major decision over Michael Smith, giving the Vikings their second win of the night, bringing them within six points at 13-7

MSU won another three straight duals starting with No.3-ranked Trevor Turiff’s 5-3 decision over Cade Mueller at 174 pounds, Dylan Butts’ 4-0 decision over Jackson Sweeney at 184, and Matt Blome won by fall over No.12-ranked Daniel Bishop.

No.11-ranked Steven Hajas finished the day for the Vikings with a win over MSU’s David Griffet by fall, but still fell short to the Mavericks by a score of 25-13.

The Mavericks next meeting is tonight at Upper Iowa in Fayette. MSU is 5-6 since 2010 against the Peacocks, winning the last two meetings with scores of 22-15 and 18-17.

