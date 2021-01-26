Mavs Drop Series to No. 3 Buckeyes

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photo by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor

The Mavericks women’s hockey team dropped both of their games last weekend to The Ohio State University, but not without putting up a defensive fight against the No 2-ranked hockey team in the country.

Calla Frank stood tall in Friday’s 3-0 loss against the Buckeyes with a career high 52 saves. Frank’s stellar night is good for the most saves in a single game in the WCHA this season and the second most saves in a single game nationally.

The first goal allowed on Friday was just 31 seconds into the game when Tatum Skaggs backhanded a loose puck in front of the net past Frank to go up 1-0.

Jennifer Gardiner connected with linemate Jenna Buglioni for a one-timer past Franks right side to make it a 2-0 game with just over five minutes remaining in the second period.

Skaggs scored her second goal of the game and fifth on the year on a rebound in the slot that gets buried behind Frank just two minutes into the third period.

The Mavericks can’t seem to find any success getting the puck to the back of the net, earning Andrea Braendli her second straight shutout.

MSU would see some more success getting the puck behind Braendli, but would not be enough as they fell to the Buckeyes 7-2.

OSU scored four first period goals, including a goal just 26 seconds into the game. Freshman goaltender Lauren Barbro came in to relieve Frank at the start of the second period.

It wouldn’t be until late in the second period when freshman forward and leading goal scorer for the Mavericks Jamie Nelson put MSU on the board for their first goal of the weekend.

Kelsey King added another unassisted goal with just over six minutes played in the third period to make it a 5-2 game. The Buckeyes found the back of the net twice more to take the 7-2 win.

Like this: Like Loading...