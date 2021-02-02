Mavericks Split Series against Sioux Falls at Home

Daniel McElroy ® Sports Editor |

Photos by Mansoor Ahmad ® Photo Editor |

The Minnesota State University men’s basketball team split their series against the No. 19 University of Sioux Falls

Saturday’s game gets started with Quincy Anderson draining an unassisted 3-pointer, Willingham did just the same on the next possession.

The Mavs went up 10-4 following Ryland Holt’s 3-pointer and Kelby Kramer’s layup from under the basket.

A 13-3 run that started with just less than ten minutes left in the first quarter would give the Mavericks a 30-20 lead with four minutes remaining.

The first half ends with a score of 35-27, with seven of USF’s final points coming from free throws.

Ryland Holt started the second half scoring with a 3-pointer followed by a jumper for two, with more points from Willingham and Kramer.

Anderson keeps this momentum going, scoring five points while drawing two fouls giving the Mavs a comfortable 49-31 lead.

The Mavs outscored the Cougars 55-32 in the second half, ultimately giving them the 90-59 win over the undefeated N0. 19 University of Sioux Falls.

In the first game of the season that has allowed fans during the games, the crowd played a role in this big win for the Mavs. Head coach Matt Margenthaler commented after the game, “It’s nice to have somebody in the gym, it brings some energy, and I think it really helped us tonight to have families there.”

Both teams came back to the Taylor Center on Sunday afternoon with the same goal, which turned into a very physical matchup among the top two teams in the south.

The game started with both teams going basket for basket, including a 3-pointer from Anderson. After both teams have several failed attempts, Anderson found himself with a steal to then burst down the court with Thedford in a give and go, and dunked it for two, giving the Mavs a 7-6 lead.

The Mavs cut USF’s eventual five point lead with Jamal Nixon’s 3-pointer, Anderson’s jumper for two followed by another three, and Thedford’s layup, making it 25-23 in favor of the Cougars.

Jamal Nixon (1) went up for slam dunk against the Cougars that rebounded out of the rim.

In a much closer first half than Saturday’s, Anderson led the first half scoring for both teams with 19 points.

Anderson started the second half just how he left the first, draining a three to take the lead 37-35, leading to an 8-0 run.

In a very tight second half, almost going basket for basket through the entirety, the Sioux Falls Cougars went on a 13-2 run in the final four minutes, taking the win 74-62.

“I was pleased with how we competed this weekend, we just didn’t have the attention to detail we had last night,” said Margenthaler after the game.

