Anderson, Mavericks Finish Season with a pair of Wins at CSP

The Minnesota State men’s basketball team closed out their season last weekend with a pair of wins at Concordia – St. Paul.

MSU closed out their regular season with a record of 10-6 and a conference record of 9-5, grabbing the third seed in the NSIC south division in preparation for the NSIC Championship tournament.

The Mavericks jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with points from Ryland Holt and Quincy Anderson. MSU stayed in control for the whole game, and did not let go of the lead for a moment.

Little by little, the Mavericks extended their lead further and further until they went into the half with a 44-28 lead.

Anderson led the team in points with 23 and 10 rebounds.

Saturday’s game was much closer, but started very similar. MSU took an early 8-0 lead, and extended this run to 20-4 in the first six minutes of play. The Mavs held this lead throughout the half and went into the locker rooms with a 53-38 lead.

The teams exchanged baskets for the first 10 minutes of the second half, with the Mavericks keeping their 15 point lead, but things got closer towards the end of the meeting.

CSP went on a 22-9 run in the latter half of the second, making it a two point game with 30 seconds remaining.

Thedford made two free throws to take a four point lead, only for the Golden Bears to miss three three-pointers in the final 10 seconds. The Mavs took the win 93-89 to close out the season with a sweep.

Thedford led the team with 24 points, while wasn’t too far behind with 20 of his own.

Anderson earned the NSIC Player of the Week honors following the sweep, his first of the season as well as the first of any Maverick player.

