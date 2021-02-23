Third Straight Sweep: Mavs sweep the Bulldogs for their Sixth Win in a Row

Although it was a shaky one to start out, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team swept the Ferris State Bulldogs for the second time this season, this time on the road.

The Mavericks improved their record to 15-2-1 on the season with a flawless 11-0-0 record in conference play and remained as the No. 3 team in the country, while the Bulldogs fell to 1-19-1 overall with a 0-9-1 record in conference play.

MSU has looked dominant in almost all of their games they’ve played this season with little to no error, especially on defense.

Friday was not one of those games.

The Mavericks were quick to get on the board first with Ryan Sandelin’s one-timer goal off a pass from Chris Van Os-Shaw, giving Sandelin his fifth goal of the year.

The Bulldogs then accomplished something that many teams have struggled to do and scored two goals past Dryden McKay within 20 seconds of each other, one of them on the power play, giving FSU the 2-1 lead going into the second period.

The next five goals would all be scored in the second period, with Jake Jaremko and Brendan Furry adding a goal each, followed by Marshall Moise and Ethan Stewart for the Bulldogs, and Nathan Smith closed out regulation scoring to tie the game at four a piece with just 14 seconds left in the period.

Ryan Edquist came in to replace McKay at the end of the second after allowing four goals on ten shots.

The game would head into overtime with Reggie Lutz ending the game off a feed from Riese Zmolek with just under a minute remaining.

McKay and the Mavericks looked a little more like themselves on Saturday night, with McKay stopping 13 of the 14 shots he faced.

Jaremko wasted no time and got the Mavericks first goal of the night just 50 seconds into the game off a shot with almost no angle to take the early 1-0 lead.

The Mavs only slip up on the night came from a deflected shot through traffic to trickle past McKay and tie the game at one each.

MSU took control in the second period with three goals including one power play goal from Cade Borchardt with 15 seconds remaining in the period. Jaremko connected with Wyatt Aamodt and Reggie Lutz to Brendan Furry prior to the power play goal.

With less than a 1:30 remaining in the third period, Walker Duehr closed the game out with the Mavericks fifth goal of the night after batting a bouncing puck through the legs of FSU’s netminder, Logan Stein.

The sweep extends the Mavericks’ win streak to six in a row, the longest streak in the WCHA. McKay improved his record to 14-1-0 with a 1.03 goals against average and .946 save percentage following the win.

Borchardt is now tied with Napravnik as the leader in points for MSU after grabbing a goal and assist on the weekend, totalling 20 points.

Like this: Like Loading...