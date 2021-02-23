Women’s Hockey Close out Season In Duluth

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team (7-12-1) played their final series of the season this weekend against the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs (10-4), dropping both games in two one-goal contests.

Jamie Nelson found the back of the net first on Saturday, when she grabbed a forced turnover in the corner of the Bulldogs zone, and took a shot from the slot, rifling the unassisted goal past UMD’s Emma Soderberg. The goal came just under six minutes into the first period.

Calla Frank was stellar through the first two periods for the Mavericks and halfway through the third, stopping 29 shots before allowing her first goal.

Less than five minutes later, Maggie Flaherty connected with McKenzie Hewett for a one-timer goal, giving the Bulldogs the 2-1 lead and the game winner.

Frank made 32 saves in the loss.

The Mavericks played another very tight game on Sunday, with Fleming getting the Mavericks on the board first with a breakaway goal following a pair of great passes from Taylor Wemple and Madison Mashuga.

UMD answered with two goals in the second period making it a 2-1 game, until Jessica Kondas scored a powerplay goal to tie the game at two a piece going into the third period.

Just three minutes into the third, Nelson stole the puck from a Bulldog forward and fired a shot through traffic to give the Mavs a 3-2 lead, but it wouldn’t last for long.

The Bulldogs scored a power play goal halfway through the third and scored the game winning goal with just three seconds left in the game.

The freshman Nelson ended the season as the Mavericks leading point scorer with eight goals and seven assists.

