3 Mavericks grab Regional Titles

The Minnesota State wrestling team claimed third place at this year’s NCAA Super Region V Tournament last weekend in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

MSU had three wrestlers claim individual titles in Kyle Rathman, Trevor Turriff, and Trenton McManus, placing first in their respective weight classes.

Rathman, the second ranked wrestler in the nation, had a bye in his first round of play, and continued to win three straight duals. His first win came against Angel Rios of Moorhead by technical fall, then took a 7-4 decision against Northern State’s Wyatt Turnquist, and closed out with a 7-0 decision against Garrett Aldrich from St. Cloud. Rathman improved to 9-0 on the year.

No. 2 Turriff had a similar path to the top, starting with a bye. He then claimed a 13-2 major decision over Cole Huss of Northern State, then an 8-4 decision against Devin Donovan of St. Cloud, and claimed his regional title with a 9-5 decision against Max Bruss from U-Mary.

No. 8 McManus also had a first round bye before taking a 9-1 decision against Jeremy Leintz of U-Mary. McMaus then took a 6-2 decision against Kaden Anderlik of Upper Iowa, and finished the tournament with a 5-1 win over Moorhead’s Cole Jones.

Cooper Siebrecht and Brock Luthens each took fourth place in their own weight classes.

MSU finished third with 59.5 points, Upper Iowa took second with 63.5 points, while St. Cloud State took home their 5th straight championship with 116.5 points.

