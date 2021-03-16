Mavericks win the battle of ‘Kato

The Minnesota State baseball team took down Bethany Lutheran College on Saturday, improving their record to 3-1 on the season.

The game was played at ISG field in Mankato, formerly named Franklin Rogers Park, and home of the Mankato Moondogs. The Mavericks served as the visiting team to the Vikings.

Mitch Frederick led the Mavericks to victory going 2-for-2 with a walk, scoring 2 RBI’s, and scoring 2 runs of his own in the win.

The first inning was quiet for both teams, with the Mavericks getting just one hit, and Bethany striking out twice followed by a ground out. Things picked up when Ross Indlecoffer hit a solo home run with two outs, immediately followed by Frederick hitting another solo home run.

By the end of the 5th inning, the Mavericks were in the lead 6-3 following a couple of errors from the Bethany defense.

Joey Werner, who went 2-for-5 in the win, tripled off a hit to center field and batted in Adam Schneider, making it 7-3 in favor of MSU.

In the top of the 9th, the Mavericks scored 4 runs, starting with Ty Denzer reaching on a fielder’s choice, and batted in Isaac Nett on an error. After a pitching change, Carter Elliot hit a double into left field, scoring Denzer and Nick Altermatt to extend the Mavs lead to 10-4. Nathan Berg recorded the last hit for the Mavericks with a double of his own into left field, batting in Elliot for his second run of the game.

MSU took the win in Mankato 11-4 in their last non-conference game of the season.

Jon Ludwig took the win for the Mavericks in 3 innings pitched, allowing just one hit and one run and striking out 8. Ludwig’s record improved to 2-0.

