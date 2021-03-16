Mavs soccer captures COVID Cup

Over the course of the last two weekends, the Minnesota State soccer team took four straight wins in the Spring Soccer Tournament in the Maverick All-Sports Dome and took home the COVID Cup, and improved their overall record to 6-0..

On Friday, March 5, the Mavericks played against Minot State and took a 3-0 shutout win against the Beavers.

The scoring got started for the Mavericks by Brynn Desens off of a penalty kick at the 29:31 mark in the first half, in what would end up being the game-winning goal for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks got to work right away in the second half, with Jenny Vetter scoring at the 50:42 mark following a pass from Desens. Exactly seven minutes later, Vetter scored her second goal of the game with an assist from Nadia Lowery.

On Sunday, March 7, the Mavericks took on Concordia-St.Paul where MSU took their second straight shutout win by a score of 4-0. Vetter gets things going for the Mavericks, scoring at the 19:05 mark of the first half, assisted by Brynn Desens. Only 24 seconds later, Vetter struck again and scored unassisted to give the Mavs a quick 2-0 lead.

Another five minutes later, Claire Cater got herself on the board when she scored her first goal of the season. Vetter also grabbed her first assist of the year on the play.

The Mavs scored their final goal of the day just under four minutes into the second half, when Brynn Desens scored her second goal of the year, with an assist from Claire Cater.

The tournament continued this past weekend when MSU faced Upper Iowa. The Mavs had a bit more variety in their scoring with Allie Williams and Olivia Thoen scoring alongside Desens and Vetter in their 4-1 win. Upper Iowa got their only goal of the game at the 64:27 mark off a shot from Haley Ramberg. Minnesota State outshot their opponent 35-2 in the contest.

The Mavericks closed out the weekend and the tournament with another 4-0 win against the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. The Mavericks wasted no time, getting their first goal just under three minutes into the game from Desens. Tia Martin scored her first of the year for the Mavericks towards the end of the second half. Vetter scored another goal less than two minutes into the second half, followed by Desens scoring her second of the game at the 59:19 mark.

Vetter leads the Mavericks in scoring, as she scored six goals and one assist over the four game period.

