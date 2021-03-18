Edward Inch named MNSU president-elect

In a video presentation sent to students yesterday, President Richard Davenport and Chancellor Devinder Malholtra introduced Dr. Edward Inch as the president-elect of Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“Dr. Inch has the academic credentials, experience, leadership skills, and vision required to guide Minnesota State University, Mankato into the future,” said Malhotra.

While this was far from a normal presidential search — the process usually is accompanied by a series of campus visits and in-person meetings — this search was mostly done via Zoom meetings to ensure safety during the pandemic.

“The Zoom meetings we had were engaging, enthusiastic, and they were welcoming,” Inch said in the video presentation. “My takeaway was that this institution inspires a sense of pride, potential, a sense of opportunity in that everyone, from the faculty to the staff to the students to the community to the system, has a commitment to the success of Minnesota State University, Mankato.”

Inch has served as provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, East Bay, a university of similar size to MNSU.

According to a statement issued by the University on Wednesday during his time at Cal State East Bay, Inch worked to improve student outcomes, reduce equity gaps and increase access for students.

Before Cal State East Bay, Inch served in several different positions at various other institutions such as California State University, Sacramento, Capital University in Ohio, and Pacific Lutheran University.

Inch will succeed current University President Richard Davenport July 1. Davenport has the longest tenure of any current Minnesota college or university president, and is the third-longest serving president in MNSU’s history.

“I hope to inspire pride and optimism about our work together,” Inch said in his closing remarks, “and the future of this campus within all of you.”

