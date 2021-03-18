Maverick softball travels to Missouri

The Minnesota State softball team will be traveling to St. Joseph, Mo., this weekend, as they take part in the Hy-vee Softball Classic.

The Mavs are 7-2 through their first nine games this season, their most recent loss coming against University of Illinois-Springfield 2-1 in the Emporia State Softball Classic. MSU currently sit at third in the NSIC standings as they will wrap up their last five nonconference games this weekend in Missouri. Winona State and St. Cloud State sits atop the standings with undefeated records of 8-0 and 10-0, respectively.

Minnesota State will begin their weekend with a double header on Friday against Emporia State and Northeastern State. Up until their most recent loss to Emporia, the Mavs won the previous five straight meetings between the teams.

The Mavs have played against Northeastern State just four times since 2015, winning the last three and outscoring their opponent 14-3 across the wins.

Saturday, the team will face another double header starting with Northwest Missouri State and move on to Central Oklahoma next.

The Mavs are 21-6 since 1982 against Northwest Missouri and look to continue their streak against them, as they’ve shut out the Bearcats the last two meetings by scores of 7-0 and 8-0.

MSU is 5-1 since 1995 against Central Oklahoma, outscoring their opponent 42-5 in the span.

The weekend will close out with a game against Missouri Western State on Sunday morning, the host of the tournament.

The Mavericks have three batters hitting over .400 in Torey Richards leading at .483, Carly Esselman at .464, and Hannah McCarville at .458. McCarville leads the team in RBI’s with 9 and on base percentage of .536.

