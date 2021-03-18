Mavs head to Wayne State

The Minnesota State soccer team will play against the Wayne State Wildcats this weekend in an exhibition game.

The Mavericks have played five scrimmages and one official game so far this season, in which the Mavericks have a combined 6-0 record. The team’s one official game came against Minot State, where junior forward Jenny Vetter led the Mavericks to a 3-0 win, scoring two goals in the second half.

Since 1998, the Mavs and Wildcats have met a total of 15 times, and MSU has every one of those games. In their most recent win, the Mavericks took down the Wildcats by a score of 4-0 in Wayne, Neb.

In the last three exhibition games, the Mavs have outscored their opponents 12-1.

Vetter leads the team in goals this season in the one official game, as well as the exhibition games (where stats don’t qualify for the season). Vetter has two goals in the win against Minot State. Last weekend, Vetter scored four goals and one assist in the wins.

Brynn Desens is right behind Vetter, scoring the other goal in their 3-0 win against Minot State, and scoring four goals and one assist in last weekend’s win as well.

In 2019, Desens was tied for second on the Mavericks in goals with 10, but led in assists with 16. Desens and Vetter led the team in shots on goal as well with 51 and 144, respectively.

The contest will be just the second time this season they travel on the road this season.

