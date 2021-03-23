What’s on Wednesday: Mugs and Motivation

Mugs, paint, social distancing and the infallible snacks after art are what Minnesota State University, Mankato students can expect in the upcoming “What’s on Wednesday,” also known as “WOW.”

“It’s always nice to have something to do during this pandemic. These events are pretty cool, especially the artistic ones,” McElroy resident Christian Hickethier said.

Students who join can design their own coffee mugs, provided free of charge. Because of COVID there will be precautions set up for social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding the re-use of materials between participants.

This WOW event will be taking place in each respective residential hall’s lobby at different times. At McElroy, Crawford, and Preska the event starts at 7 p.m. At Julia Sears it begins at 6:30 p.m.

Each event will be hosted by a Community Advisor, who organizes the weekly events.

“It is a great way for students to connect with each other and relax,” Community Advisor Alim Ni said.

“It is important for students to get involved in their community and build relationships with other students in the hall,” Preska Hall Director Jesse Heath said. “The goal of the event is to help students learn how to stay motivated for the end of the semester.”

The event is open to all students, although its attendees are usually students living in the specific halls.

“The WOWs are a good break from a day filled with school and work. I will definitely be going to this one,” Hickethier said.

