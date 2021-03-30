Mavs shutout Winona in scrimmage

The Minnesota State soccer team continued their spring season of scrimmages this weekend in a match against Winona State University.

The team, who had their 2020-21 season cancelled due to COVID-19, continued their hot streak this spring with a 1-0 record in official games, and a 7-0 record in scrimmages.

MSU got out early on top with a goal from Nadia Lowery and an assist from Jenny Vetter at 13:59 into the game.

Jenny Vetter struck 11 minutes later to score her first goal of the game, with an assist from Claire Cater. Just two minutes later, Cater connected with Brynn Desens this time, scoring Desens her first point in the contest.

The scoring quieted down for a while until almost the 80 minute mark, when Cater finally got on the board herself following a feed from Madison Monson.

The Mavs ended the game with a 4-0 shutout win in Mankato, continuing their win streak of eight games.

MSU outplayed their opponent in virtually every way possible, outshooting them 32-3, with shots on target at 12-1. Vetter led the team in shots with 7 of her own, followed by Desens, Rachel Luedtke, and Olivia Sharar all firing three times each.

The Mavericks also shot 8 corner kicks to the Warriors 0, making sure they had the edge on offense at all times, as well as having possession for 55% of the contest.

Minnesota State’s goalkeepers split time in the win, with Mackenzie Rath starting the game in the first half, and Ava Blackney in the second half. Blackney stopped the only goal that made it on target from WSU.

MSU’s next contest is at Concordia-St. Paul tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31.

