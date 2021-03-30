Mavs stay hot with 10-game win streak

The red hot Minnesota State baseball team looked to continue their five game win streak this past week against Minnesota-Duluth and UMary. The team played five games between the two series, and won all five increasing their win streak to 10.

The Mavericks two-series weekend began on Thursday, March 25 as they had a double header against the Bulldogs of Minnesota-Duluth. The Mavericks took both games in the series, winning game one 10-0 and game two 11-8.

Game one was a steady outing for the Mavericks, knocking in runs throughout the whole game. Notably, senior right fielder Joey Werner hit a grand slam home run in the fifth inning to put the Mavericks up by six.

The Mavs scoring was backed up by great pitching performances by sophomore Collin Denk, who only allowed six hits in six innings, and freshman Nathan Culley, who closed the last inning with three strikeouts securing the Mavericks their first win in the double header.

Game two featured two great hitting innings for both teams, but the Mavericks were able to hold off the Bulldogs by a score of 11-8. The Mavs started off hot, gaining a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bulldogs climbed back into the game to gain a 6-5 in the top of the fourth.

The Mavericks decided they had enough, and put up five runs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to home runs from Ryan Friedges and Werner, and an RBI from Carter Elliott. The Mavs finished off the game with great pitching, including a two strikeout save from senior Hunter Even to increase their win streak to seven.

Minnesota State then awaited their three game series against UMary on the 27th and 28th. UMary came into the weekend 2-0 in conference play, defeating Concordia-St. Paul the previous Thursday.

The Mavs began the three game series at ISG Field, where they defeated UMary by a score of 9-6. The game was another steady scoring outing for the Mavericks, scoring in every inning but the fourth and seventh.

Minnesota State relied on bats all around the team this game, and several different pitchers. Jon Ludwig earned the win for the Mavs, striking out 10 batters and allowing three runs, while Hunter Even earned the save.

The Mavericks then headed to Bowyer Field to finish the three game series, winning games two and three by scores of 2-1 and 5-1. Game two had some great pitching performances by both teams, with the Mavericks only allowing two hits the whole game.

UMary recorded both of their hits in the last inning, ruining Cam Kline’s perfect day, but Kline ended the game with 13 strikeouts in only 22 at bats. Teddy Petersen was the Mavs savior for game two, as he singled to right field in the bottom of the seventh to score Jack Waletich and end the game.

Game three was another nail biter for both teams, where the score was only 1-1 through the top of the eighth inning. Fortunately, the Mavs were able to get three players on base in the bottom of the eighth with Friedges up to bat. Friedges hit a grand slam to left center field to put the Mavericks up 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth.

Even, who entered the game half way through the top of the eighth inning, finished off UMary with two strikeouts and three fly outs to earn his first win of the season.

The Mavericks are set to play the Northern State University Wolves today, Tuesday, March 30 at Bowyer Field in Mankato. The double header will be the only teams’ regular season meeting this year, which the Mavericks look to continue their 10 game win streak upon.

The Mavs have won the past three meetings between both teams, and look to continue that streak against the 5-5 Wolves on Tuesday.

